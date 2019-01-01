Pogba out of PSG return leg after Man Utd star sent off

The midfielder picked up a second booking and was shown his marching orders to compound the Red Devils' first-leg issues against PSG

Paul Pogba was sent off for Manchester United in a 2-0 Champions League first-leg round of 16 loss to PSG, meaning the midfielder will miss out on the second leg in Paris.

The midfielder picked up a booking just before the half hour mark in the first half for a late challenge on Marco Verratti and was shown his marching orders late on after coming in late on Dani Alves.

Manchester Untied were already trailing 2-0 by the time Pogba picked up his second booking, Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe both finding the net in the second half to put the French side out in front.

Pogba's red card only piles on the misery for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's outfit as they'll now have to try and overturn a two-goal deficit at the Parc des Princes without their star man.

The red card was also the first for a Manchester United player in the Champions League knockout stage match since 2013, when Nani was sent off for the club in a round of 16 second-leg clash against Real Madrid.

Pogba's red card also adds to some injury worries for Manchester United from the first leg, with Jesse Lingard having been forced off with a knock while Anthony Martial was substituted at the break after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the first half .

Even without Pogba's red and the list of injuries the job in front of the Old Trafford outfit looks a tough one.

Of 34 teams to have lost the first leg of a Champions League knockout match at home by two or more goals over the history of the competition, none have managed to advance.

PSG could also benefit from the return of Edinson Cavani, who missed out on Tuesday match through injury.

Manchester United also face a crucial run in their season in the coming days, with an FA Cup 5th round match against Chelsea up next and a Premier League showdown with Liverpool to follow.

The return leg against PSG is slated for March 6 in Paris.