Pogba: I've never had such a difficult period in my career

The midfielder is not happy with his playing time or the way he has been used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is happy to be with the national team

Paul Pogba says he is currently going through the most difficult spell of his career due to concerns over his playing time at .

The midfielder has made 10 appearances across the and for the Red Devils this season, but has been included in the starting XI in only half of those.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have had an inconsistent start to the campaign as they sit 14th in the English top flight after seven matches, while they were beaten 2-1 in the recent European encounter against Basaksehir in Istanbul.

The 27-year-old has proven to remain a pivotal player for while on international duty, having played a key role in their Nations League win against on Saturday evening.

And he admits that he is relieved to be with the national team as it has given him a break from his problems at Old Trafford.

"I had never known such a difficult period in my career," he said in an interview with RTL.

"The France team is a breath of fresh air, the group is exceptional, it's magic."

France boss Didier Deschamps sympathises with the former star and hopes to help him get back to his best despite a difficult time.

"He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time nor with the position he is playing," Deschamps told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

"He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and Covid-19, which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm.

"We can't say that he is fulfilled in what he does at club level. With me, there is no such concern, but I try to manage it too. When a player is not comfortable at his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team."

Pogba will have another chance to impress with Les Bleus when they face in their next Nations League match on Tuesday. He will then hope to be back in the starting XI at United when they host next Saturday.