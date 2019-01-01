‘Pogba isn’t Messi but Man Utd must keep him’ – Moyes says Frenchman could grace ‘any team’

The former Red Devils boss admits the World Cup winner is not a talisman like Ronaldo and Co., but sees a big role for the midfielder at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba may not be a match winner in the Lionel Messi mould, admits David Moyes, but the Frenchman is considered to be the Red Devils’ “best midfield player” and one they need to keep.

Transfer speculation has raged around the World Cup winner for some time now.

A summer of rumours saw him linked with a big-money switch away from Old Trafford, with the likes of Real Madrid and former employers Juventus said to be keen.

No deal was done, but exit talk is never far away when it comes to a figure who has polarised opinion since returning to English football in 2016.

Consistency is considered to have been an issue for the 26-year-old, but former United manager Moyes believes such talent should not be allowed the slip net by the Red Devils.

He told talkSPORT: “Pogba is still ’s best midfield player.

“He could probably play for any team in the world, certainly in Europe. He’d get a game for any team.

“I’m not always sure he’s a player who’s consistent and makes the difference all the time.

“For the profile he’s got, you’re hoping he makes the difference. He doesn’t always make the difference, but do I think he should stay at Manchester United? Yes, I do.”

Pogba has sat out United’s last eight games with a niggling ankle problem, with that injury also preventing him from figuring for his country in the most recent rounds of qualifiers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to have an all-action performer back at his disposal in the near future, but it remains to be seen how much longer he will be sidelined for after being spotted using a walking stick during the Red Devils’ clash with .

Whenever the time comes for him to return to the fold, Moyes believes Pogba should be one of the first names on the teamsheet, even if he is not quite at the level of other talismanic figures in the global game.

The Scot added: “I don’t think he wins games like Messi does for or [Cristiano] Ronaldo does for , but I still think he’s a really talented player. He’s got a lot to give.

“Watching him at his best was when he was at Juventus, he played a little bit further forward, he got nearer the box more often.

“If you were picking the Manchester United team, Pogba would be in their midfield at the moment, that’s for sure.”