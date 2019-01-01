'Pogba is waiting for Madrid but he's professional - he won't do a Neymar!' - Man Utd star's brother not ruling out summer exit

Mathias Pogba is convinced that his sibling could still complete a switch to Santiago Bernabeu before the European transfer window closes

midfielder Paul Pogba is 'waiting' for to launch a formal offer for his services, according to Mathias Pogba, who claims 'anything can happen' before the Spanish transfer deadline on September 2.

He also insisted that his sibling will stay professional while he remains at Old Trafford, citing Neymar as a player who has done the opposite as he looks to manufacture a move away from .

Pogba expressed a desire to undertake a "new challenge" at the end of last season, fueling speculation that he could leave the Red Devils this summer.

Real Madrid are thought to be the leading contenders in the race for the Frenchman's signature, though have also reportedly expressed a desire in re-signing a former prized asset.

The 26-year-old has remained focused on his duties in Manchester amid ongoing transfer rumours, making a huge contribution in pre-season before laying on two assists in a 4-0 win over last Sunday.

Pogba's performance in United's opener left supporters optimistic he will remain at the club for at least one more year, but his brother is not so certain.

Mathias insists that Madrid president Florentino Perez could still end up landing a primary target, revealing that his brother is determined to get his hands on the .

Pogba told El Chiringuito: "[Zinedine] Zidane is one of the greats and I think that if the club give him what he wants, he won’t have a problem, but if they don’t give it to him, he’s going to have a hard time because what he wants is not going to happen, because right now it’s a little late.

"They are missing my brother and I think he needs another midfielder. Of course, Florentino [Perez] can get him, nothing is impossible in life.

"I don’t think he’s worth €200 million, but now the football world is like that, Manchester are going to ask for a lot, but not €200m.

"It’s a delicate situation but the player has his personal goals, if you have to leave, well, that’s it.

‘ I can’t assure you that he is going to stay at United. We know he wanted to move, but he’s not to blame. He’s waiting. He works hard and we’ll see what happens.

"In football, you never know. Until September 2 everything can happen. My brother’s dream is to win the Champions League."

Manchester United have struggled to rediscover past glories in recent years, with Pogba's mercurial presence doing little to lift the gloom around Old Trafford since his return to the club in 2016.

The international has shown flashes of his brilliance but has generally found consistency hard to come by, having played under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite his struggles, Mathias is sure his brother will remain professional in his current surroundings rather than force a move, unlike Brazilian superstar Neymar, who is currently trying to manufacture his way out of Paris Saint Germain.

He added: "Paul will never do as Neymar, he is not a professional. My brother is a professional, he has a contract with the club and as long as he does not sign for another club he will do his best."

Pogba endured a fractious relationship with Mourinho before the Portuguese was sacked in December last year and Mathias went on to admit that the pair did not see eye to eye.

"Who is Mourinho? ‘No, a player does not always have to be with his coach." he said. "If the coach is not with his players, his players do not have to be with him. He [Mourinho] was not with the team and the team was not with him."