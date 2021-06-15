'I'm not crying' - Pogba forgives friend Rudiger for 'nibble' during France v Germany clash at Euro 2020

The Chelsea defender clashed with the Manchester United midfielder near half-time in an incident that generated plenty of controversy

France star Paul Pogba has said he forgives Germany defender Antonio Rudiger for nibbling at his back during Tuesday's Euro 2020 match and does not want his friend to be suspended.

The two players came together near the end of the first half, with replays showing the Chelsea man putting his face close to Pogba's back before reaching his arms around his chest.

Pogba protested to the referee but there was no call on the field, nor was there a VAR review.

What was said?

"We're friends," Pogba said. "This was nothing big. I think you saw the TV pictures, this is all over, this belongs to the past.

"I'm not crying for yellow or red cards for such actions. He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me.

"We've known each other for a long time.

"I felt it, I told the referee, he takes the decisions and he took the decision. He hasn't received any card and I think it's better like this. I don't want him to be suspended because of this."

Reaction to Pogba-Rudiger incident

The incident generated plenty of reaction on social media, with more than a few people bringing up another man involved in past biting incidents, Luis Suarez.

On ITV at half-time, former France star Patrick Vieira said: "When you see Pogba's reaction, it felt like a bite. I don't see what Rudiger was doing there." Roy Keane replied: "It was more of a nibble than a bite."

