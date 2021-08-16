Pogba, Bergkamp to Kane - 7 players who have provided 4 or more assists in a Premier League match

With four assists against Leeds United Paul Pogba became the first Man Utd player to provide four or more assists in a game in the Premier League...

Manchester United kicked off their campaign in the 2021/22 Premier League season with a five-star performance against Leeds United on Saturday at the Old Trafford.

French midfielder Paul Pogba was at the thick of things as he provided four assists as Manchester United routed their rivals 5-1 to begin their season in style. Bruno Fernandes also starred by scoring a magnificent hat-trick.

With four assists in the match, Paul Pogba became the first Manchester United player to provide four or more assists in a single Premier League match. Before the Frenchman, six other players had achieved this feat in the Premier League.

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp was the first player in the history of the Premier League to provide four assists in a game. During the 1998/99 season, in a home tie, Arsenal thrashed Leicester City 5-0 where the Dutchman assisted four of the five goals.

Article continues below

Other than Bergkamp three other Arsenal players have assisted four or more times in a Premier League tie and two Tottenham Hotspur players also feature in the list.

Here, we take a look at the players who have provided four assists in a single Premier League match.

Which players have recorded four assists in a Premier League match?