Pochettino retains faith in 'one of the best' Lloris despite error-filled campaign at Spurs

The Frenchman remains Tottenham's number one despite a number of high-profile mistakes this season, with the Argentine coach backing his goalkeeper

Mauricio Pochettino outlined the need for to back their players as he offered goalkeeper Hugo Lloris his support after a costly error at .

Lloris' latest mistake in an inconsistent season saw the Spurs captain gift Liverpool a 2-1 win at Anfield as he dropped Mohamed Salah's tame header against Toby Alderweireld for a decisive 90th-minute own goal.

But Pochettino, whose side slipped to fourth in the following 's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday, defended the international on Tuesday and insisted he will continue to be a key man for his side.

"[Lloris] is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world. No doubt," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of Spurs' first game in their new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

"Always we talk when someone missed in front of the goal the last touch. In that case, it was a little bit unlucky for him and the lack of reaction from our players.

"No doubt Hugo is one of the best and will be in goal [against Palace]. It's a situation that is so painful and we deserved more. We have to be strong and back our players.

"Hugo was so important for us over five years and is one of the most important players for the future of the club."

Spurs are now without a win in five Premier League matches, having suffered four defeats and one draw during a tough period since late February.

Pochettino's men had been in the title picture before then, but they have now fallen into a tight scrap for the final spot in the table.

The Argentine boss went on to express that he is confident Tottenham will finish in the top four, having been encouraged by their performance against Liverpool.

"Of course we are going to fight," Pochettino added. "We are in the top four. We are disappointed in the last result but against Liverpool, we deserved more.

"I thought we played really well. In the second half, we felt good. If we play like that I don't doubt we are going to be in the top four.

"It is in our hands. It is a mini-league - seven games with five in our new stadium. That will be a big boost for our players and for our fans. It is up to us to achieve that."