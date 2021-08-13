'Kylian is one of our players' - Pochettino relaxed over Mbappe exit talk at PSG

The Argentine is not worried about the speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future despite ongoing rumours linking him with Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is staying relaxed about talk of a possible summer exit for Kylian Mbappe, who he insists remains "one of our players".

Mbappe has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Parc des Princes, having initially been signed from fellow Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in 2017.

The 22-year-old has been a talismanic figure for PSG over the past four years, but they have yet to reach an agreement with the forward over a renewal and Real Madrid are being tipped to test the club's resolve by launching a big-money bid for his signature before the transfer window closes.

What's been said?

It has been reported Real are ready to offer around €120 million (£102m/$141m) for Mbappe, but PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted there is "no excuse" for him not to stay put following Lionel Messi's arrival in Paris on a free transfer earlier this week.

Pochettino has reiterated the Parc des Princes chief's comments ahead of his team's Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on Saturday, telling his pre-match press conference: "It's not for me to comment on just any statement. The president and Leonardo do not have to reassure me because as the president said, Kylian is one of our players."

Pressed on whether Messi's presence will help Mbappe make a final decision on his future, the Argentine tactician added: "I am the coach of PSG and I want to have the best players, like the other coaches. We have a very well balanced workforce.

"The arrival of Messi has produced something that everyone can feel. We know Messi is the best player in the world or one of the best. We have several players and Mbappé is also one of the best players in the world.

"We have to make sure that all these talents are put to the service of the collective, that it be fluid so that we can create something important in the team."

Mbappe's achievements at PSG

Mbappe has scored 132 goals in 172 games across all competitions for PSG to date, while also recording 62 assists. The World Cup winner's contribution in the final third has helped the club win ten trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles, and he also played a key role in their run to the Champions League final in 2019-20.

Pochettino on Messi's fitness

Pochettino was also asked when Messi is likely to make his debut for PSG, but could give no specific date due to the fact his compatriot is still playing catchup with the rest of the squad - having only just returned from holiday after inspiring Argentina's triumph at the Copa America.

"Today was Leo's second training session, a month after the Copa final," he said. "The idea is to see how he feels so he can make his debut. Everyone has seen it, the last few days Leo has had an amazing reception. He is a special boy and we are a staff that listens to the players and we are going to talk to him to find out what he needs and when he will be ready."

