‘Pochettino will end up as Real Madrid manager’ – Former Spurs boss tipped by Sanchez to fill Blancos post

A man who played under the Argentine at Espanyol believes his career path will take him back to La Liga at some stage in the future

Mauricio Pochettino will “end up coaching at some point”, says Victor Sanchez, with the former boss expected to see his career path lead him back to .

A highly-rated Argentine tactician has remained out of work since severing ties with Spurs in November 2019.

His stock had soared across a productive spell in that saw him thrive at and in north London.

Tottenham became top-four regulars and finalists under his guidance, but a lack of major silverware eventually led to a parting of ways.

Pochettino had been heavily linked with Real during his time in the , while talk of interest from Manchester United is never far away.

The expectation is that he will return to the dugout in 2021, with the South American admitting that he is open to offers.

Madrid have no position for him at present, with Zinedine Zidane still very much in charge at Santiago Bernabeu, but change has been mooted in the Spanish capital this season.

Sanchez, who played under Pochettino at , believes an approach from the Blancos will be made at some stage as a proven performer has shown that he can “coach any team”.

“He is in the best moment in his career,” Sanchez told Marca.

“I think he'll end up coaching Real Madrid at some point, because he's always liked them a lot.

“He's earned the respect of other coaches and right now he can coach any team [in the world].”

Pochettino has previously stated, with his strong ties to Espanyol taken into account, that he would find it difficult to take on a role at Barcelona.

Outside of Catalunya, though, there are several high-profile posts that would appeal to him.

Real will form part of that group, but the Blancos have overcome an inconsistent start to their 2020-21 campaign to position themselves joint-top of La Liga – in an ongoing defence of their domestic crown – while also making their way through to the last-16 of the Champions League.

Pressure appears to have eased on Zidane for now, but demands in Madrid remain high and further speculation regarding Pochettino is to be expected for as long as he remains without a club.