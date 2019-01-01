'Pochettino needs to have a look in the mirror' - Tottenham boss questioned by Ferdinand after Bayern thrash Spurs

The former Man Utd star has called for some self reflection in north London as Spurs slumped to a new low at home

Rio Ferdinand has urged Mauricio Pochettino to "look in the mirror" by after were beaten 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

For the first time in their history, Spurs conceded seven goals at home as former attacker Serge Gnabry starred for the away side with four goals.

Having let a two-goal lead slip in their opener against Olympiacos and with one win from their last five games in all competitions, serious questions are now being asked of Tottenham coach Pochettino.

Previously linked with moves to and , Ferdinand stressed that Pochettino must react in the right way to recent results and said the Argentine needs to reflect on his own actions.

"I think it's going to be down to him, how he reacts to this, how he gets his team, his changing room to react to this," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"This is a huge result, to be beaten at home in a Champions League game of this magnitude by a , who are in transition and lost players of huge experience over the summer, and to be destroyed like this ... He's going to have to look in the mirror and do something."

After making the Champions League final last season, where they ultimately lost 2-0 to , Spurs have struggled to pick themselves back up this campaign and currently sit sixth in the with only three wins from their first seven games.

As the pressure begins to mount on Pochettino, the Tottenham coach stressed Bayern's demolition was somewhat unlucky and that the club must stay united.

"I don't need too much time to explain," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"We played 30 mins well, started well, pressing high. But we were unlucky that we conceded in the first minute of the half. They were very clinical. After we scored the penalty for two we had chances to score the third. But from the 83rd and 88th minute we conceded three more goals.

"In football it can happen. Every single touch went in. We are very disappointed and very upset but we have to stay together. I think we are strong in our mentality.

"Maybe you are bored about my speech but football is today not yesterday. It is always is about the show. You have to do it today and tomorrow. It is not about experiences and what happened three months ago."