Pochettino admits PSG are still hurting from Champions League elimination after 'unacceptable' Monaco loss

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino slammed Sunday's defeat to Monaco as "unacceptable", while confessing that the side are still reeling from crashing out of the Champions League.

Missing Lionel Messi, who was ruled out with flu symptoms, the Ligue 1 leaders were played off the field as Monaco ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

PSG's place at the summit is still assured, but this latest setback heightened the pressure on Pochettino following that disastrous collapse at the hands of Real Madrid.

What was said?

"I'm disappointed with how we started the game. This is unacceptable," the Argentine fired to reporters after the final whistle.

"At this level of competition, you can't start a match like we did. We can be happy to be 1-0 at half-time, because there could have been 2 or 3-0 already.

"In the second half, it was better, we created chances there, but our first half penalised us. I think it's really not acceptable to start a game the way we did.

“It is clear that what happened in the Champions League did a lot of harm. The team clearly needs to break free from this. This prevents us from expressing our best performance.

"This international break should allow us to change the mentality and put us back in place. We have to come back to the game with this responsibility that exists when wearing this shirt."

The bigger picture

Sunday marked PSG's third defeat in the league this season, and they are still 13 points clear of nearest challengers Rennes at the summit.

Nevertheless, all is not rosy at Parc des Princes, with the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Pochettino in particular not at all certain.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and has been closely linked with PSG's Champions League nemesis, although he is yet to reveal whether he will stay or go.

The Argentine, meanwhile, has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Manchester United job, and affirmed on Saturday that he would make a decision on his future once the current term is up.

"After a year I am seeing things more clearly, I think we are a better coaching team than when we arrived," he explained to reporters.

"We are leading a squad that we had never seen before and I feel we have more knowledge and ability now, but we will make an evaluation at the end of the season and there we will decide."

