Pluijm ready to replace Eymael and help Yanga SC win titles

The Dutch tactician says he will not mind making a comeback to handle the Jangwani Stree-based giants

Hans van der Pluijm has revealed he is ready to return and handle Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The Tanzanian giants are without a coach after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael on Monday when he allegedly used racist words towards the team’s fans at the end of their 2019-20 Mainland season.

Eymael is said to have called Yanga fans barking dogs "who don’t know anything about football" after he helped the team to finish second in the 20-team league, after beating closest challengers Azam FC to the spot on Sunday.

Pluijm, who has handled Yanga before, has been tipped as the favourite to replace Eymael and has now come out to state he will not mind returning to take the hot seat at the Timu ya Wananchi.

“I know Yanga fans are remembering the kind of football the team used to play when I was in charge, a good brand of soccer and that is why I have been receiving messages being asked to come back and take over the coaching role,” Pluijm is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I am not the one to decide whether I can come back, but the management can decide if they want me to come back, and if they do, then I am ready to come and help the great team win titles, and I am ready to return when the management says so.

“For now, I don’t have any team, I am not coaching any team so it means I am a free agent, so it is all upon Yanga officials to set up a meeting and talk to me, and I will not mind coming back to , I am ready to come back.”

Pluijm continued: “The good thing is I understand Yanga very well and the players they have so it will not be difficult for him to settle in, I also know the country very well, they have good people and I know the fans too, let the management make a decision and I will board the next flight to take over.”

Eymael has already returned to his native after the incident which cost him his job but will be expected to appear before the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) disciplinary committee on August 1.