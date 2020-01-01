'Please stop abusing Aston Villa & my teammates' - Samatta

The forward revealed his displeasure following comments made by Tanzanians after their match against Bournemouth

forward Mbwana Samatta has pleaded with his Tanzanian fans to stop the abuse directed to his fellow teammates and the team.

The Taifa Stars skipper revealed his displeasure with Tanzanians who swarmed on Aston Villa's Twitter handle and criticised some of the players for not passing the ball to him.

The former Tout Puissant Mazembe and Simba SC striker, in a statement on his Twitter handle, told the fans he was not happy with some of the comments directed to Villa or his new teammates.

More teams

“All fans from I understand that all of you love me because I am your son. I also know that you would like to see me perform well with my new team but, here, I am making a request in a very humble way; stop criticising or abusing my fellow teammates or the team,” the former KRC striker said.

“Personally, I am not happy with that at all.”

Mashabiki wa soka Tanzania nafaham kuwa mnanipenda kijana wenu na mnapenda nifanye vzr ktk timu yangu mpya,lakini nawaomba muache kutoa maneno ya kashfa au yenye mlengo mbaya katika ac/ za timu au wachezaji, binafsi sifurahishwi. — Mbwana Samatta (@Samagoal77_) February 3, 2020

Samatta became the first Tanzanian to sign, play and score for a side and the news was received well in the East African country.

But the mood changed when some of the fans raised concerns, in comments on Aston Villa's Twitter handle, that some Villa players were selfish and not passing the ball to him.

Samatta scored in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth and Tanzania became the 117th different nation to be represented in the competition.

After the game against the Cherries, Samatta revealed the disappointment for losing despite scoring his debut goal.

“We are disappointed as a group because we didn’t get what we wanted. It’s always hard to lose a game but we’ll keep our focus on the next games," Samatta told Aston Villa media.

“It’s okay when you score goals as a striker. I came here two weeks ago and everybody is looking forward to seeing me score goals.

“I scored but I’m disappointed because of the result.”

Article continues below

Aston Villa will host Hotspur for the next Premier League game.