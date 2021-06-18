'Please, I am sorry' Yanga SC's Mnata asks for forgiveness after fan altercation

The goalkeeper reacted harshly, flashing his middle finger after protests by supporters about the two goals conceded against Ruvu Shooting

Yanga SC goalkeeper Metacha Mnata has apologised following his altercation with the fans after a nervy 3-2 win over Ruvu Shooting at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday.

The Tanzanian goalkeeper was angered by the fans, who criticised him for conceding the two goals that almost denied Timu ya Wananchi a win.

The club later stated Mnata was suspended until further notice, but he has now made a public apology before any disciplinary action is pronounced.

"On behalf of my family, myself and my management, I would like to take this opportunity to ask for forgiveness from my club, Yanga SC, my fellow players, the technical bench, the fans, the football governing bodies in the country and all the soccer stakeholders for what I did yesterday [on Thursday]," Mnata wrote on his Instagram page.

"I must admit it was not a professional reaction and I am hurt by my actions. As a player for Yanga and the national team, I must be professional and be a figure of good example every other time in front of children especially who would want to be in my position in future.

Article continues below

"I recognise the contribution of fans to my own career and to the development of the team and, for that reason, I should not have acted as I did."

It is the second time Mnata has irked the club after previously clashing with the management. \

His suspension will mean Timu ya Wananchi will fall back on Kenya's Farouk Shikhalo and Ramadhan Kabwili in the remaining games should Mnata's disciplinary process take long.



Yanga also apologised to their fans, calling for calm as they deal with the matter.



"Yanga management has apologised to the fans and club members for whatever happened, and the club will take Mnata to the disciplinary committee for further action, and we ask all our fans and members to remain calm and give the committee time to come up with a verdict," the club said.



The Jangwani club will be in action again on Saturday when they face Mwadui FC in Dar es Salaam.