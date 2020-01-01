Playing against Azam FC & Yanga SC will be tough week for Simba SC – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach expects a tough week with two tricky league matches coming up in four days

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck expects a tough week ahead as they strive to retain the Mainland title.

The defending champions will take on Azam FC on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam before taking on bitter rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) at the same venue on Sunday.

Their 2-0 triumph over KMC on Sunday enabled Simba to reach 65 points and they remain firmly in the driving seat after playing 25 matches, winning 21 games, losing two and drawing the other two encounters in the process. They have since scored 52 goals and conceded 12.

But with the two tricky fixtures coming up the Belgian coach has said they have a tough week in front of them to overcome.

“We just played against [KMC] and we need to recover quickly and get ready for a tough week which is coming up,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“Playing two matches against Azam and Yanga is not an easy task, it will be a tough week for everyone at Simba, we must be ready to get the maximum points.”

Meanwhile, Simba spokesperson, Haji Manara has opened his club’s new branch at Usa-River, Arusha over the weekend.

Hundreds of Simba supporters flocked at the inauguration event held in the Engaresero Ward of Usa-River, in Arumeru District where Manara held talks with the team's supporters.

In addition to opening a Simba branch at Usa-River, Manara also used the opportunity to supply books for religious studies in all schools within Arumeru.