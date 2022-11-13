‘Players are performing at a very low level’ - Mourinho publicly digs out Roma squad again following disappointing Torino draw

Jose Mourinho has dug out his Roma squad in public once again, with the Portuguese claiming he has players “performing at a very low level”.

Portuguese coach not happy

Criticising his own players

Saw red again versus Torino

WHAT HAPPENED? The outspoken coach has been making plenty of headlines again recently, with Rick Karsdorp falling out of favour at Stadio Olimpico after being told by his manager that he had “betrayed his team-mates”. Mourinho’s mood was little better after a 1-1 draw with Torino on Sunday – with Nemanja Matic netting a late equaliser after Andrea Belotti had earlier missed from the penalty spot against his former club – and the ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss believes many of those in the Italian capital need to raise their game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mourinho – who was shown another red card for berating the match officials before his team snatched a late leveller - told reporters of his frustration: “I don’t want to hide, there are players here who right now are performing at a very low level. The break is coming up, it will be the right moment for certain players to look at themselves and try a little self-criticism.

“Despite all these problems, we are a united group. A team that misses a penalty at the 92nd minute is usually dead, but not us, we kept going. I called these final 20 minutes the ‘minutes of hope’ that one day we can play [Lorenzo] Pellegrini and [Paulo] Dybala together.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma enter the World Cup break sat seventh in Serie A, although they are only three points adrift of the top four.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho will be hoping to have everybody fit and playing to their full potential when Roma return to competitive action in 2023 with a home date against Bologna on January 4.