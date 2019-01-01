PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Perak

Selangor's winning streak was halted by Perak in their MSL encounter on Friday. Find out who performed well and who didn't.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

's winning streak was halted by in their encounter on Friday, after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Find out who performed well and who didn't.

Selangor vs Perak match highlights

SELANGOR

Farizal Harun - 7/10

The goalkeeper turned in a much-improved performance, but could not keep a clean sheet.

Syahmi Safari - 7/10

The right back had to return to the starting line-up after his injury quicker than planned due to the last-minute injury to Azreen Zulkafali, but had a decent game throughout. A chance to get on the scoresheet in the first half was kept out by the Perak goalkeeper.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

The centre back put in a solid shift in the back, but the one time he lost focus it resulted in a Perak goal. Had to be taken off late in the game for what looked like a muscle pull.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The centre back put in a solid shift in the back, but the one time he lost focus it resulted in a Perak goal.

Prabakaran Kanadasan - 6/10

The left back had a tough night marking Perak's Shahrel Fikri Fauzi, and the Perak goal came from the winger.

Halim Saari - 6/10

The midfielder did what was instructed; no more, no less.

Sarkunan Krishnansamy - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The midfielder turned in another capable performance in place of the injured Endrick dos Santos. Sitting in front of the defence, he made sure he would be the first player to take on any Perak player who had the ball in their danger area. His contribution was even more apparent in the second half when they were down to 10 men. The Selangor product disrupted almost every move from the visitors, to the extent that the Bos Gaurus lost the ball repeatedly in midfield despite their numerical superiority.

Sandro da Silva - 8/10

The attacking midfielder had a decent game, and contributed via his equalising free kick scored mere minutes after Perak went in front, but was unfortunate to have another attempt hit the outside of the post instead.

Nurridzuan Abu Hassan - 3/10

As if failing to make a significant contribution in the game and then getting sent off in the second half for a second yellow card after losing his cool was not bad enough, the former Perak player had to make it much worse with his shameful behaviour; showing his middle fingers towards the supporters of his boyhood team the whole way from the pitch into the tunnel. Safe to say he won't be visiting his hometown, nor will he make another start for Selangor, anytime soon.

Amri Yahyah - 7/10

The veteran forward could not emulate his outstanding performance against last week, but played a huge part in disrupting the game after they went down to 10 men through his shenanigans , limiting the extent of the visitors' edge.

Faiz Nasir - 7/10

Another night on which the attacker made himself a threat through his dribbles and runs, without actually being able to convert them into goals or assists.

Substitutions:

Sean Selvaraj - 7/10

The young forward came on late in the second half again, and although he could not get on the scoresheet, provided enough threat to the Perak defence in the final minutes of the match with his runs.

Fandi Othman, Latiff Suhaimi - NA

Late changes who did not make a huge impact.

PERAK

Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam - 7/10

The goalkeeper was not troubled too often, made a number of good saves and was only beaten by a very well-taken free kick by Sandro.

Nazirul Naim Che Hashim - 7/10

The left back managed to limit the threat of Faiz Nasir.

Zachary Anderson - 6/10

The other Australian centre back in the match had a relatively good game, with the only goal that they conceded coming from a direct free kick, but it was his foul that left the referee with no option but to award the decision.

Shahrul Saad - 7/10

The centre back had a relatively good game, keeping the hosts' forays into their danger area to a minimum.

Amirul Azhan Aznan - 7/10

It's never an easy task keeping Faiz Nasir out, but the right back ultimately did it well.

Leandro dos Santos - 6/10

The midfielder struggled in the match somewhat and could not help his side control the middle of the park, and was substituted off mid-way through the second half.

Wander Luiz - 6/10

The attacking midfielder could not help his side have a bigger share of the possession, and when they were one-man up later on, could not dominate the midfield.

Firdaus Saiyadi - 6/10

The forward struggled to make an impact, and was taken off just after the hour mark.

Nor Hakim Hassan - 7/10

The winger had a relatively quiet game, but did enough to end up on the score sheet.

Gilmar - NA

The forward could not make a significant impact before he was substituted off just before halftime due to an injury.

Shahrel Fikri Fauzi - 7/10

His goal-scoring run ended in the encounter, but the winger offered ample threat down the right flank, with their only goal in the match coming from his pass.

Substitutions:

Partiban Janasekaran - 6/10

Coming on just before halftime, he could not do more to help the visitors take advantage of their numerical superiority.

Brendan Gan - 6/10

Playing in his first game in two months following a lengthy injury, the midfielder came on just after the hour mark and brought a lot more cohesion to the Bos Gaurus' game. But ultimately, he still could not overcome Sarkunan's defensive commitment, and was even booked for a challenge on Amri, even if the decision of the referee was rather questionable.

Ahmad Khairil Anuar Zamri - NA

Second half substitution who could not make a bigger impact for the visitors.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!