Selangor finally recorded their first win over Felda United this season, edging the hosts 2-1 in their week 19 Super League match on Sunday.

FELDA UNITED

Norazlan Razali - 5/10

The visitors' attackers were again not clinical, but their former goalkeeper could not help his current side avoid conceding.

Jadid Ilias - 6/10

A decent game for the right back, although the final result was not in his favour.

Thiago Junio - 5/10

The centre back failed to stop the opposing attackers from having a lot of space in the final third, and the Red Giants' second goal is proof of this.

Masaki Watanabe - 5/10

The centre back was not able to combine well with Thiago, and as a result, the wasteful yet dominant visitors still managed to score two goals on Sunday. He also received a booking for a second-half foul.

Tasnim Fitri - 5/10

The left back's poor defending contributed to both Selangor goals, which was either scored from or began near him.

Faiz Mazlan - 5/10

The right midfielder could not help his side control more of the middle of the park, and was taken off midway through the second half.

Jasazrin Jamaluddin - 5/10

The midfielder had a quiet night.

Jocinei Schad - 6/10

Although he should have done better in the engine room, the midfielder almost made up for it through his sensational second-half solo goal, the hosts' only goal of the night.

Chanturu Suppiah - 5/10

The right winger could not play as well as fans had seen him play previously.

Azim Rahim - 5/10

The forward could do little when he was played in the first half, when the visitors were asking all of the questions, and was substituted off at the start of the second half.

Hadin Azman - 5/10

The forward and skipper was a relatively positive presence throughout the first half, but a rare mispass by him led to Selangor's first goal just before halftime. He did not get the chance to redeem himself however, as he had to be substituted off at the start of the second because of an injury.

Substitutions:

Kei Ikeda - 5/10

A second half substitute that could not help the hosts avoid defeat.

Khairul Amri - 6/10

The forward came on at the start of the second half despite not having recovered fully from injury, and was able to help the Fighters offer a bigger threat to their opponents, resulting in their only goal of the night.

Sadam Hashim - NA

A second half change that could not help the hosts avoid defeat.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 6/10

The custodian had a decent game, and only conceded a brilliantly-scored goal.

Syahmi Safari - 7/10

His first start in over a month following his recovery from an injury, the right back played well enough to get involved in one goal, although he perhaps should have followed Jocinei more closely just before the Brazilian pulled one back for the hosts

Taylor Regan - 7/10

It is proving hard for Selangor to keep a clean sheet, but nevertheless the centre back was a relatively confident presence again.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The other Selangor centre back did well enough in overall, but the one time he was beaten it led to Felda's only goal of the night. He also picked up a booking.

Fandi Othman - 7/10

The left back played decently and ensured that the hosts could not trouble them from his flank.

Halim Saari - 7/10

The midfielder did well alongside Endrick to control the midfield when it was still goalless and when they were leading later, but he should have done better to help their nervous defenders after the hosts pulled one back. A smart interception by him led to their first goal.

Endrick dos Santos - 8/10

Another solid performance by the midfielder, whose distribution to the Selangor attackers ensured that the Felda defence were often stretched thin. He could have done a lot better had he been more accurate with his attempts.

Khyril Muhymeen - 6/10

An off night for the right winger after two good games prior. He was rarely involved in the Red Giants' moves, and was taken off with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

Sandro da Silva - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The support striker was his hardworking self as usual, and against Felda he sat even deeper to try and collect the ball. His perseverance was rewarded with a goal, and then an assist.

Faiz Nasir - 7/10

The winger has had a good few games previously when he did not dawdle on the ball, but against Felda he tried dribbling more often again, and as a result things never quite went his way. The one time he released the ball to a teammate early, it resulted in their first goal.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 7/10

It wasn't the striker's best game, but the Nigerian still managed to get on the scoresheet.

Substitutions:

Latiff Suhaimi - 7/10

His introduction in place of Halim provided the visitors with some calm in the back, when the hosts were searching for the equaliser.

Amri Yahyah - 6/10

The veteran forward came on in the second half, and apart from an attempt that struck the post, he could not help Selangor find a third goal that would have provided them the much-needed breathing space.

