Felda were edged by Selangor at home, bringing the hosts' season to an end, while allowing the visitors to top reach the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals.

FELDA UNITED

Norazlan Razali - 6/10

He was not threatened by too many on-target shots, but the custodian still conceded two goals at home.

Haziq Puad - 6/10

The right back put in a decent shift, but it was not enough to help him keep out the dangerous Selangor attackers.

Thiago Junio - 5/10

A disappointing night for the Brazilian centre back who could not help his side defend better and avoid conceding. Even worse, he had to end his night slightly earlier than the rest of the players, after receiving his second yellow.

Masaki Watanabe - 5/10

The centre back was at sixes and sevens throughout the night, but his most egregious error was his failure to mark Ifedayo properly, resulting in the Red Giants' first goal.

Tasnim Fitri - 6/10

The left back was constantly harrassed by Selangor winger Khyril Muhymeen, although neither of the visitors' goals happened directly from his flank.

Jasazrin Jamaluddin - 6/10

The midfielder was able to help his team control the middle of the park even after conceding the opening goal, but fell off the radar after the visitors netted their second.

Danial Amier - 5/10

The young midfielder was marked out of the game by his opposing numbers, and could not play effectively.

Jocinei Schad - 6/10

The midfielder put in a decent shift, but their forwards could not take advantage of it.

Chanturu Suppiah - 5/10

A poor night for the forward, who could not offer more threat against the opposition defence, while missing from close range to deny his team the equaliser.

Khairul Amri - 5/10

The experienced forward could not make a bigger contribution to his team.

Hadin Azman - 6/10

A slightly quiet night for the winger, who was not as devastating against Selangor as he had been in their previous encounters this season. The closest he came to scoring was a chance that struck the post and bar joint in the second half, which would surely have changed the flow of the game, as well as the Fighters' knockout stage chances.

Substitutions:

Raffi Nagoorgani, Arif Fadzilah - NA

Second half change that could not help the hosts turn the game around.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 7/10

Despite still looking shaky at times, the custodian did enough to record another clean sheet. Received a booking for delaying the game.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

Head coach B. Satiananthan could be heard in the first half instructing the right back to not neglect his defensive duties, and he was fortunate that Hadin was not as sharp as he had been against them previously.

Taylor Regan - 7/10

The centre back took even bigger risks in this match with his rushes and interceptions, but tonight it paid off, with the hosts neither unable to make too many attempts nor score. Received a first half booking for a clumsy challenge.

Michal Nguyen - 7/10

An improved performance by the centre back to keep it airtight in the back.

K. Prabakaran - 8/10

A decent return to the starting line-up for the left back, who helped his team record a clean sheet against his former one, while being involved in the creation of their first goal and assisting their second.

Halim Saari - 6/10

Very few of the midfielder's attempts worked on the night, which was perhaps his worst in a Selangor shirt.

K. Sarkunan - 7/10

A slightly quiet night for the midfielder, but he contributed sufficiently to his team's domination in the middle of the park.

Endrick dos Santos - 8/10

A better shift by the midfielder, whose game ensured the visitors' attack was fluid. He also managed to come away with an assist, helping Ifedayo net the opening goal.

Khyril Muhymeen - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

Despite an earlier injury scare, the experienced winger was allowed to start against Felda, and what a tremendous decision it was. He ran faster, dribbled more effectively and offered more threat than players younger than he was did, and capped it off with a brilliant short-range header goal in the second half, one that sealed their win, Group D top place finish, and quarter-final slot. It was his second goal, and second Man of the Match award from Goal of the week.

Khyril Muhymeen. Photo by Sports Regime

Syazwan Zainon - 7/10

His first game since recovering from a lengthy injury, the winger had numerous chances to get on the score sheet in the second half, but lacked the sharpness to make any of them count.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 8/10

A better performance by the forward, who found the opening goal before combining well with his teammates to open up their attack in the rest of the match.

Substitutions:

Latiff Suhaimi, Amri Yahyah, Faiz Nasir - 7/10

Late changes who did not change the course of the match greatly.

