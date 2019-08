Player profile: Young Lions' Saifullah Akbar

Saifullah Akbar has been labelled by many as Singapore's future star forward..

forward Saifullah Akbar has been labelled by many as Singapore's future star forward.

And while he may only be 20 years of age, the forward has considerable experience, starring for and even spending time with Spanish club Tenerife.

In the video below, local fans can get to know more about him and also members of the Young Lions squad.