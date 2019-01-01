Play with Ronaldo or De Jong? De Ligt to choose his own path amid Juventus & Barcelona rumours

The Ajax centre-back is still to decide on his future, with leading sides from across Europe ready to spark a scramble to secure his signature

Matthijs de Ligt insists he is yet to decide which club he will join in the coming months, although he will not allow kind words from Cristiano Ronaldo or Frenkie de Jong to sway him.

The star is one of the most sought-after talents in world football following an outstanding season in which he helped his club to the semi-finals.

Several of Europe's elite clubs are said to be chasing De Ligt, with Ronaldo encouraging the 19-year-old to join Juventus while former team-mate De Jong talked up a move to .

But De Ligt has not yet made his decision and plans to take his time, telling Mundo Deportivo: "I still do not know what my heart says, I have been concentrated all the time on Ajax and the national team.

"Now, on my holidays, I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future.

"For me, the most important thing is to know that in the team where I go I can have prominence and play many games. I do not know when I'll have it resolved, but I'm going to take my time."

Discussing the pitches from Ronaldo and De Jong, De Ligt continued: "Of course it would be nice [to be reunited with De Jong], but I must also look at what is best for me.

"I do not pay attention to anyone, I have to choose my own path."

Responding to suggestions Barca might not be able to match financial deals elsewhere, he added: "Money is not the problem.

"Maybe it's not the time yet. It's something I have to think about and decide during my holidays - nothing more."

Moving to Camp Nou would see De Ligt join a squad that already includes the likes of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet.

He said of that potential challenge: "Of course Barca has great defenders, but the competition is not something that scares me. It is logical and normal that in a great club such as Barca there is competition."

Pressed on why he is yet to make a decision if competition is no issue in Catalunya, the teenager added: "Because maybe it's not the right time yet, it's something I have to think about and decide during my vacations, nothing more."