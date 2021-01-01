Pires no ‘fortune teller’ but sees Ramsey back at Arsenal after landing more trophies with Juventus

The Gunners great believes the Wales international midfielder will return to north London once he has fulfilled his ambitions in Turin

Robert Pires admits to being no “fortune teller”, but the Arsenal legend believes Aaron Ramsey will return to Emirates Stadium from Juventus at some stage in the near future.

The Gunners saw a highly-rated Wales international walk away as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

He had run his contract down in north London and jumped at the chance to link up with Italian heavyweights Juve.

Fierce competition for places has been found in Turin, but Ramsey has taken in 55 appearances for the Bianconeri and helped them to Serie A and Supercoppa glory.

He is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2023, by which time he will be 32 years of age, but Pires can see the Welshman heading back to Arsenal for second stint.

The former Gunners winger has told TuttoJuve: “He is very intelligent and knows how to adapt everywhere, Juve is a very big club and Serie A is improving him even more.

“He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal.

“It is my belief, I am not a fortune teller.”

Pires, who formed part of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ squad in 2003-04, added on a man who once played alongside the Gunners’ current boss: “Aaron would be perfect in Mikel Arteta’s game system, but he belongs to Juve and he has to stay focused on the Old Lady to win trophies.

“This year he has already won one, I hope it’s just the first in a long line.”

Ramsey had spent 11 years on Arsenal’s books when the decision was taken to move on, with Pires seeing a big career call paying off for a classy midfielder who is now working with Cristiano Ronaldo and co at the Allianz Stadium.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman said: “He is doing well, so I am satisfied.

Article continues below

“The competition in Juventus is strong because there are very strong players in every department, but every time he plays he is very consistent, has excellent technique and is often well positioned to score as he did on Saturday against Sampdoria. He made an excellent choice.

“I maintain that he is making a difference there too, because it is not easy to play in such a quality midfield.

“I think he can help the team and be decisive like at Arsenal.”