Pique and Vidal combine to win nearly €500,000 in poker tournament

The Barcelona pair went from winning on the pitch to the poker table at a European Poker Tour event

There were cards of a different kind for Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal when the team-mates won almost €500,000 at a European Poker Tour event on Monday.

World Cup-winner Pique placed second in the Single-Day High Roller category at Casino Barcelona the day after helping his club to a 5-2 victory over in .

Pique started and went all 90 minutes in that victory over Real Betis, one which was headlined by Antoine Griezmann's brace in his Camp Nou debut.

The former international pocketed €352,950 (£318,355.61/$391,474.49) on Monday, though, as he finished runner-up to countryman Juan Pardo from a field of 70 entrants.

"I am obviously really happy, everything went my way," Pardo said after the victory, according to Poker News.

"I was like a little kid with Pique and Vidal at the tables."

Event sponsor PokerStars revealed "poker aficionado" Pique has now collected more than half a million euros from his involvement in high-level tournaments throughout his card-playing career. Monday's reward was his fifth cash-in in a poker tournament.

Pique blinder!

From soccer stars to PokerStars. @3gerardpique and @kingarturo23 put in a great performance at #EPTBarcelona , cashing for over €487K! pic.twitter.com/fFu3amhlPW — PokerStars (@PokerStars) August 27, 2019

Vidal also performed well, winning €134,460 (£121,280.90/$149,137.65) to claim the fifth spot in the tournament as Barcelona's two stars cleaned up at the card table.

The cash contributed to a memorable two days for the midfielder, who netted the final goal as his side secured three points at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Pique made his 500th appearance for Barca in the match as he sits eighth all-time on the club's appearance list with Xavi, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol and Migueli making up the top five.

Vidal, meanwhile, is now in the midst of his second season with the Catalan club, having joined from last season.

Barcelona have endured an up-and-down start to the season, having toppled Real Betis after originally suffering a stunning defeat to Athletic Bilbao in their opener.

The Catalans were held quiet in the 1-0 loss, which came without Lionel Messi, as Aritz Aduriz fired a sensational late strike to seal the win for his side.

Next up for Barca is a visit to Osasuna on Saturday before a visit to Granada and a return home against following the international break.