Pioli delivers positive update on Ibrahimovic's injury as AC Milan striker looks to make Euros

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has delivered an encouraging update on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's latest injury, with the Swedish striker nursing only a "slight sprain" to his knee.

The 39-year-old frontman was forced off after 66 minutes of a 3-0 win for the Rossoneri over Juventus.

He has undergone medical tests since then and, while he has been ruled out of Milan's next two fixtures, Pioli has suggested that he could return before the 2020-21 season comes to a close.

What has been said?

Asked for the latest on Ibrahimovic at a press conference looking ahead of a meeting with Torino on Wednesday, Pioli said: "The only bad news is his injury, a slight sprain in the knee.

"He will not be available tomorrow and on Sunday against Cagliari. Let’s see what the developments will be next week."

When will Ibrahimovic return?

No timescale is being put on Ibrahimovic's recovery, but his knee complaint does not appear to be as bad as first feared.

The sight of him hobbling off against Juve led some to suggest that his season could be over and that it may be a struggle to make Sweden's squad for this summer's European Championship.

The veteran forward has come out of international retirement to grace that tournament, with his sights also being set on the 2022 World Cup.

He will be desperate to add to his haul of 118 caps and, having already committed to a new contract with Milan for next season, is unlikely to rush himself back ahead of schedule.

Pioli could do with having Ibrahimovic at his disposal, though, with a man who boasts 17 goals to his name in 2020-21 now unable to aid the Rossoneri's quest to secure Champions League qualification by wrapping up a top-four finish in Serie A.

