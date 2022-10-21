England cricket legend Pietersen labels Ten Hag 'a clown' & demands Man Utd remove Instagram post over Ronaldo treatment

Ewan Gennery|
Ten Hag - Ronaldo.Getty/GOAL
Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueE. ten Hag

Cricket legend Kevin Pietersen fiercely defended Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United used an image of him trying to promote the T20 World Cup.

  • Man Utd used picture of Pieterson
  • England cricketer responded with rage
  • Post has since been deleted

WHAT HAPPENED? With the cricket T20 World Cup getting underway Manchester United used a picture of ex-cricketer Pieterson at Old Trafford to help drum up some interest in the event. The legendary batsman responded to the use of his image, blasting the club and manager Erik Ten Hag for his treatment of Ronaldo. The post has since been deleted from United's Instagram account.

Manchester United InstagramInstagram/manchesterunited
kevinpieterson Instagram commentInstagram/kevinpieterson

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has caused yet another stir this season after Ten Hag confirmed the striker refused to come on in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday. He has subsequently been dropped from the first team and forced to train away from the group.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

87962 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 49%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
87962 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks