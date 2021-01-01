Pieter de Jongh has 'enough experience and qualities to help Simba SC conquer Africa'

The veteran tactician believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi have everything needed to be successful

Pieter de Jongh believes he has what it takes to help Simba SC get to another level as far as African football is concerned.

The tactician is currently a free agent after his contract with , coincidentally a team Wekundu wa Msimbazi eliminated from the Caf , expired. He believes he is in a prime position to help the Mainland Champions make a mark on the continent.

"I have a lot of qualities and experience and with that, I could bring Simba SC to the next level especially in Caf competitions," de Jongh told Goal on Saturday.

"My experience in African football is massive, and my track record is also good. I believe it is what Simba need to go conquer other teams in the continent.

"Remember, I have worked with legends like Ronald Koeman [who is the FC coach] as well as Wim Rijsbergen, and I believe there is enough for me to share with Simba."

The 50-year-old has further explained why the 21-time league champions should prioritise him in their search for Sven Vandenbroeck's successor.

"I have worked for five football associations in Africa," the former AFC coach continued.

"I have been the head coach of Eswatini, I have also headed the Moldova Olympic team and was their football advisor as well. I have also had the privilege of serving as the technical director of the Rwanda football federation [Ferwafa].

"I have served as the head coach of 17 professional clubs, won nine cups and three league titles. I have also lost in three cup finals and this is the experience Simba need."

The tactician has promised to help the East African heavyweights have a good run in the Caf Champions League if he gets the chance to coach them.

"Simba have everything they need to be a top side not only in Tanzania or East Africa but on the continent," he claimed.

"They are in the group stage of the Champions League and I am confident they can do better with a coach who is experienced especially in Africa.

"I can help them achieve that if they give me a chance."