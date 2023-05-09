Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang considering ending international retirement following request from Gabon president

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could come out of international retirement following a request from the president of Gabon.

Gabon president makes Aubameyang plea

Retired from international football last year

But could now reverse decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid a disappointing season at club level for Chelsea, there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Aubameyang, who is considering going back on his decision to retire from international football. According to the Daily Mail, the Gabonese striker met with the country's president Ali Bongo Ondimba, who is hoping he has convinced Aubameyang to come out of retirement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that the 33-year-old and his family have a close relationship with the president, with the forward now 'seriously considering' returning to action for the national team who he scored 30 goals for across 72 caps.

Gabon are looking to secure their place at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, which Aubameyang could play a part in if he is to return to international action.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 33-year-old signed for Chelsea last summer following a short but sweet spell with Barcelona, but has largely underwhelmed. Thomas Tuchel was sacked shortly after Aubameyang arrived at the club, with the striker failing to find his feet or nail down a place in the squad under Graham Potter. He was given a rare start against former club Arsenal by interim boss Frank Lampard, but was hooked after 45 minutes.

WHAT NEXT? While the focus is most probably on finding a new club in the summer, the veteran forward can look forward to perhaps turning out for his country in the Ivory Coast if they qualify for AFCON in January.