Piatek set for Milan medical, clearing the way for Higuain to join Chelsea

The Genoa forward is closing in on a move to the Rossoneri, who will in turn allow the Argentine to join up with his former boss Maurizio Sarri

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek is set for a medical at Milan on Wednesday morning, Goal understands.

With the Polish striker joining the Rossoneri, on-loan forward Gonzalo Higuain will be clear to complete his long-rumoured move to Chelsea.

Chelsea will land Higuain on a six-month loan with an option to buy the striker outright at season's end for £32.5 million (€36m).

Higuain spent the first half of the season with Milan on loan from Juventus, with the Rossoneri keen to find a replacement before sanctioning the Argentine's move to Stamford Bridge.

That replacement will come in the form of Piatek, who has shot to prominence this term by scoring 19 goals in 21 games with Genoa.

Milan will reportedly pay €35 million (£31m/$40m) to land the 23-year-old Polish international, who has been compared to his countryman Robert Lewandowski.

Piatek and Higuain were both left out for their respective sides on Monday, as Milan defeated Genoa 2-0 in Serie A action.

Prior to the match, Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso lamented the way Higuain had been affected by consistent talk of him joining his former manager Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

"I want to be honest with you all. We had a poor training session today due to all these rumours," Gattuso said.

"We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him [Higuain] ready for this game.

"I accept his decision. Surely he could have done more and maybe we could have helped him fit in better."

Higuain has not hit his usual goalscoring standards this term, netting just eight times in all competitions for the Rossoneri.

He will look to reignite a Chelsea attack that has suffered as Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata have failed to hit top form at the striker position this term.

Morata also appears to be on the move, as Goal understands Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to allow the Spain striker to leave on loan, with the Liga club having a £48.5m ($62m) option to sign the forward on a permanent basis.