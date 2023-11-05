'We were immense' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson delighted with FA Cup win over Mansfield but reveals injury blow to key player

After Wrexham advanced in the FA Cup, Phil Parkinson praised a "really great performance," but the hopes the injury jinx has not struck once more.

Wrexham win 2-1 vs Mansfield

Parkinson praises immense win

Wrexham FA Cup draw later tonight

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham advanced to the next round after defeating League Two rivals Manfield Town 2-1 at a soaking Field Mill. Wrexham managed to hold on and win, extending their winning streak to nine games in all games. Wrexham extended their undefeated run to nine games in all competitions. Sam Dalby's superb opening goal midway through the first half and star striker Paul Mullin's second goal made it 2-0 before the Stags quickly pulled a goal back, however, the Reds held on to their lead to secure victory. One negative aspect of the game was that Andy Cannon was assisted off the field in the second half following a late challenge by Louis Reed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a really good game in difficult conditions," said Parkinson [via Leader Live]. "Mansfield had been flying high and apart from the defeat on Tuesday, hadn't been beaten in something like 20 games. But I thought we were immense. The two goals we scored were really good, particularly the first one. We had other chances in the first half and I know they did too but we had some real clinical moments of great football which we didn't quite capitalise on.

"The performance warranted us to come in at half-time further ahead and we had to dig deep because they are a good side, they threw everything at us. We got the second goal and straight away they scored to respond and the crowd were up but the way we stood strong as a group, it was a really great performance from the boys."

About Cannon's injury: "Andy is going to go for an x-ray, it looks like an impact injury, he was in a lot of pain. Let's hope the injury is not too bad but it is very difficult for me to assess or predict what that injury is going to be. It is a shame because Andy was so good. It is a blow for us and for him but as I always say, injuries are part and parcel and we have got to respond to that; someone else will get an opportunity."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham is aiming to have another FA Cup run of epic proportions. They advanced all the way to the fourth round of the competition last year when they managed to draw 3–3 with Sheffield United, the side with the lowest ranking at that point. However, they were eliminated in the rematch after falling to the Blades 3-1.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will now play against Port Vale in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, November 7.