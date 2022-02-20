Manchester City have released a statement in response to the release of a video that shows assailants attacking Phil Foden's mother.

The footage began circulating on social media early on Sunday morning, hours after Manchester City's 3-2 defeat against Tottenham.

Foden, who played the full 90 minutes at Etihad Stadium, appears to be out in Manchester with his family and friends when they were subjected to an unprovoked attack by a group of men.

What's been said?

City have condemned the actions of those involved and pledged their support towards Foden and his family.

"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," a club statement reads.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

"We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."

What happened?

The video shows Foden and his family being verbally abused as they enter a room down a corridor.

One of the attackers can be heard yelling "son of a c**t" and another of the men is then seen striking one of the women in Foden's party.

As the situation escalates, a man rips a nearby fire-extinguisher off the wall and uses it as weapon, with the footage eventually ending as the group of assailants appear to flee the scene.

It has been reported that the Greater Manchester Police have been contacted over the incident but it is unclear whether any criminal investigation will take place at this stage.