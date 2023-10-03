'Wait, wait, wait, wait!' - PGMOL release sensational audio from incorrect Luis Diaz VAR decision during Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham

Gill Clark
Diaz-Klopp-Neville-LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
LiverpoolPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur vs LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur

The PGMOL has now released the audio from Saturday's controversial blunder that saw Luis Diaz's goal incorrectly chalked off.

  • Liverpool see goal controversially disallowed
  • Call for VAR audio to be released
  • PGMOL has now responded

WHAT HAPPENED: Referees' body PGMOL has released the audio that led to Diaz's goal being disallowed for Liverpool against Tottenham during Saturday's 2-1 defeat. The PGMOL have already confirmed the decision was incorrect and the goal should have stood and have now followed it up by releasing the footage that led to the call.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait, The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this? 

Article continues below

Assistant VAR: Yeah. Offside. Goal. Yeah. That’s wrong Daz. 

Replay operator: The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image. 

Next matches

VAR: What? 

Replay operator: Yeah. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He’s played him, he’s gone offside.

VAR: Oh (expletive)!

More to follow...

Editors' Picks