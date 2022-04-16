Petro Atletico vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League hopes come under test on Saturday when they meet Petro Atletico in a quarter-final, first leg match at 11 November Stadium.

Starting this last-eight stage away, Masandawana would be looking to hand themselves an advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

After an impressive group stage campaign, the Brazilians are regarded as title favourites but they now come up against an unpredictable Petro Atletico side.

The trip to Luanda will be a test for Sundowns who are also currently enjoying some fine form at home and have been ruthless in their last two games.

But they could face stiff resistance from their Angolan opponents.

Game Petro Atletico vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, April 16 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 4 channel 209

Squads & Team News

Kaizer Chiefs

Petro Atletico will be missing the services of defender Quinito and their Portuguese coach Alexandre Santos will have to find a fitting replacement for the Angola international.

Petro’s Brazilian trio of goalkeeper Wellington, Soares and forward Tiago Azulao are expected to provide some experience, especially Soares who previously spent time playing regularly in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Backpagepix

Just before Sundowns met Golden Arrows last Tuesday, midfielder Erwin Savedra was said to be close to returning to gaining match fitness.

He could be handed a few minutes in Luanda, having been out injured since February.

Haashim Domingo and Thapelo Morena are doubtful for this match as they are battling fitness issues.

But Rivaldo Coetzee and Gift Motupa are still out injured and will not take part in Saturday’s match.

Match Preview

Sundowns have scored 11 goals without conceding in their last two games on the domestic front and that would be a cause for concern for Petro Atletico.

Also, the fact that Masandawana have avoided a Champions League defeat away four times this season and have won two games on the road, including upsetting Al Ahly away, could worry Petro.

Article continues below

The Angolans themselves are unbeaten at home in this competition, having beaten Wydad Casablanca 2-1 at 11 November Stadium where they also drew 0-0 against Zamalek.

But they dented their reputation in this campaign after being thumped 5-1 away by Wydad in their last group match as they finished second in Group D seven points better than third-placed Zamalek.