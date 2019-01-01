Peter Waweru and Gilbert Cheruiyot among 57 officials to oversee Afcon in Egypt

Both Waweru and Cheruiyot have officiated in Caf inter-club competitions before

Kenyan referee Peter Waweru will be among 27 referees appointed by Caf for the June-July 2019 Afcon tournament in .

Waweru, who is a Mathematics lecturer by profession, has previously taken charge of Caf matches.

He was also was part of the officials that oversaw the U20 Afcon competition in Niger in February this year. Waweru will be making his maiden appearance in the Afcon senior competition after getting his Fifa accreditation badge in 2017.

In the last Afcon in Gabon, had the already-banned Aden Marwa, who has since been banned for life by Fifa for allegedly accepting bribes to influence the outcomes of matches.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Cheruiyot will be among the 29 designated assistant referees in .

have not been given a slot in the official's list despite their national team qualifying after a 39-years absence.

Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars are pooled in Group C and will face tough rivals in and in the June-July continental showpiece.

Kenya will open their campaign against Algeria on June 23 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.