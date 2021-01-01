Peter Muduhwa: Simba SC sign Zimbabwe defender from Highlanders FC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi target the Caf Champions League semi-final

Simba SC have completed the signing of Highlanders FC defender Peter Muduhwa ahead of the resumption of the Mainland League.

The 21-time champions have been strengthening their squad to ensure they meet their set targets in the ongoing 2020/21 campaign.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed the arrival of the player a day before the start of the Simba Super Cup.

"Welcome to the big family of Tanzania champions defender Peter Muduhwa 'Master of Defense'" Simba confirmed on their official social media sites.

"We as the Simba family welcome you with both hands and we believe you will help us perform well in the Caf and the Simba Super Cup.

"Muduhwa, who joins us from Zimbabwean outfit Highlanders FC, has arrived to seal the deal from where he was representing Zimbabwe in the [African Nations Competition]."

'The Master of Defense' played in two Group A matches for the Warriors but was not involved in the 1-0 loss to Mali. He was commanding the back four as the Zdravko Logarusic-led charges lost by a solitary goal to the Indomitable Lions in their opening game.

They then fell 3-1 to Burkina Faso in their second game and as a result, they were eliminated from the competition.

On Monday, the Msimbazi-based charges also confirmed the signing of Junior Lokosa as the team aims at reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The East African heavyweights were pooled with the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit in Group A alongside defending champions and Sudanese heavyweights El-Merreikh in a draw conducted at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, on Friday, January 8.

The Nigerian came in as a free agent after being released by the Tunisian heavyweights. He was deemed surplus to requirements and was dropped by coach Moine Chaabani alongside fellow countryman Samuel Atvati and Algerian Tayeb Meziani.

The 26-year-old was signed by Esperance after a good run in the Nigerian Professional League in 2018 where he managed to score 19 goals to emerge the top scorer.

However, he did not have an impact at the North African outfit owing to a cruciate injury and struggled to make 11 appearances for the team, scoring two goals in the process.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have already signed Zimbabwean Perfect Chikwende and have also reached an agreement to bring the Democratic Republic of Congo player Doxa Gikanji on board.