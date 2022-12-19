Peseiro: 'Unstoppable' Nigeria will win the next Afcon despite missing 2022 World Cup

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro believes the Super Eagles are favourites to lift the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations despite missing the 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria coach feels his team will claim the 2023 Afcon title

Peseiro is aiming for early preparations for the Super Eagles

The Portuguese tactician believes his side has enough quality

WHAT HAPPENED? Nigeria were among African football giants that missed out on the just-ended global tournament in Qatar, where Morocco made history by becoming the first side from the continent to make it to the final four.

That has seen the Atlas Lions installed as firm favourites to clinch the next Afcon title, which was postponed to 2024, but Peseiro, who was in Qatar to watch most of the matches, feels the Super Eagles will be the team to beat in the Ivory Coast.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Morocco’s performance at the World Cup shows African football has come of age and many teams especially from the rest of the world will now show more respect to teams from the continent,” Peseiro said as quoted by Owngoalnigeria.

“On our part, the aim still remains to win the next Africa Cup of Nations and we are ready to beat any team that comes our way. That’s the target and it remains the same.

“We have very good games in the qualifiers. We want to finish well and it starts with transmitting my ideas and tactics to the players. They will get it before the Afcon and we will be unstoppable.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria last won the Afcon in 2013 and have endured disappointing runs since then, missing out on the 2015 and 2017 editions, finishing third in 2019, before a painful Round of 16 exit at the 2021 tournament.

Peseiro is also yet to convince a section of Super Eagles fans since taking over the hot seat in May, just two months after Ghana eliminated Nigeria from the World Cup playoffs.

The Portuguese coach has won just two of his seven matches after his side beat Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, but defeats to Algeria, Mexico, Ecuador and Cost Rica have left some doubting whether he is the right man to take them to the ‘Promised Land.’

WHAT’S NEXT? Nigeria’s next match is scheduled for March next year when they host Guinea-Bissau in a 2023 Afcon qualifier.