Peseiro, Nigeria seek the perfect performance in Sierra Leone duel

Nigerians want a strong showing and positive result against the Lone Stars but neither is a guarantee for the African giants

The majority of Nigerians could not be bothered by recent friendly defeats by Mexico and Ecuador, citing the team’s failure at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup playoff as causes of dismay.

Defeats by Tunisia and especially Ghana in March have exacerbated the growing indifference a section of supporters have for the national team and it is safe to assume their absence in Qatar will be a real kick in the teeth.

The timing of last week’s aforementioned encounters in the United States meant there was little interest in burning the candle at both ends for non-competitive games.

Getty

For most, waking to 2-1 and 1-0 losses served as justification for going to bed early, whereas, for others, there is a growing interest in what Jose Peseiro is trying to achieve.

Admittedly, reaching conclusions after 180 minutes of match action is ill-advised, yet there have also been encouraging signs for the Super Eagles, despite the mishmash of personnel, against the nations ranked ninth and 46th in the Fifa Men’s Ranking.

Indeed, Peseiro hitherto appears to be proactive in his disposition, doing away with a back three in his first game against Mexico for a more balanced 4-4-2 after half-time. This was subsequently followed by positive alterations at the interlude against Ecuador with the team 1-0 down despite going into the break in the ascendancy.

While the tweaks could be likened to someone throwing things at the wall to see what sticks, such experimentation was expected given the circumstances: a fresh head, a pair of non-competitive games and the array of personnel.

The Portuguese tactician, though, expects an improvement in performances with more time on the training pitch and the logic appears sound. With so few sessions, they understandably barely pulled up trees against Mexico but improved after half-time. In the latter defeat by Ecuador, there was yet another slow start but the swifter enhancement in performance was commendable.

NFF.

Having had even more time to adapt to his new group and vice versa, Nigerians probably expect a stronger showing against Sierra Leone on Thursday.

“I know I have players with quality who learn very quickly,” Peseiro stated in Wednesday’s press conference. “It’s different when you train Nigeria than other teams who don’t have qualities like our players. What I know is that they learn quickly.

“I like to attack, I like to play with high pressure, I like to command the game with the ball. I can do it with 5-3-2, 4-4-2 and 3-4-3 as you want but we need time.

“It’s not about the model, the main thing is the principle.”

Thursday brings the Super Eagles face-to-face with a Sierra Leone side that turned a 4-0 half-time deficit into a 4-4 draw at the final whistle in November 2020, a collapse that further weakened the support for erstwhile boss Gernot Rohr.

The reverse fixture in Freetown ended goalless, so the three-time African champions seek to be third-time lucky against an opponent that threatens to become a bogey side for the West African giants.

They have to find the inner will to succeed, too, with supporters banned from the game following the embarrassing savagery after Ghana dashed their World Cup hopes in March.

Goal

“We want to appeal to our very passionate football fans to take heart for this one game,” the NFF statement made available to GOAL read. “It is only a one-match ban, after which they can again start trooping out to support the Super Eagles.

“The match against Sierra Leone will be without fans as a consequence of what happened after the match against the Ghanaians.

Article continues below

“Nonetheless, we want to urge all our football fans, and indeed all Nigerians, to support the team whichever way they can and pray for success against the Sierra Leoneans on Thursday.”

A five-game winless run has soured the mood somewhat, with the nation without a victory since their Afcon group stage triumph over Guinea-Bissau.

Having said that, Peseiro has started with a clean slate and cannot bear any criticism for the damaging defeats suffered earlier this year. The game by game improvement has been noticeable under the former Porto boss, now Nigeria needs a commensurate result to get supporters believing again.