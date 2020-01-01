Perisic a major doubt for Bayern's Champions League clash with Chelsea after suffering training injury

The German champions expect the Croatian to be out of action for a month or more with an ankle injury, which could see him miss a key fixture

's interim manager Hans Flick has confirmed that Ivan Perisic will be sidelined for "at least four weeks" after sustaining an injury in training.

Perisic was fouled by loanee Alvaro Odriozola during a session on Tuesday morning, which left him with a fractured ankle.

Bayern are due to face off against Chelsea in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie on February 25, and could now be forced to make do without a prized asset at Stamford Bridge.

Flick revealed that the winger will be out for several weeks at a press conference, stating: "He as a fracture at the outside of his ankle.

"It will take at least four weeks until it is healed and only then he will be able to start with building up training again."

Bayern signed Perisic on a season-long loan from last summer, with an option to buy included in the final agreement.

A 3-1 away win over on Saturday marked the 31-year-old's fifth consecutive start for the club, and he has a total of five goals and eight assists to his name from 22 outings across all competitions this season.

The international will now sit out Bayern's DFB cup clash with on Wednesday, as well as a top of the table meeting with Leipzig this weekend.

He is also likely to miss subsequent fixtures against Cologne and Paderborn, before Flick starts preparing his side for a trip to London.

Bayern have disappointed in the over the last few years, with their last success in the competition coming back in 2013.

The Bavarians were knocked out at the same stage by English opposition last season, losing to 3-1 on aggregate, and will hope to avoid a repeat result when they take on Frank Lampard's .

Flick does still have the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Serge Gnabry available to replace Perisic, but the Inter attacker will be a big miss given his extensive experience at the highest level.

Bayern have been in fine form since returning to action following the winter break in , securing comfortable wins over and before also seeing off Mainz.

The reigning champions returned to the summit after their latest victory, one point ahead of Leipzig and three ahead of third-placed Dortmund after 20 fixtures.