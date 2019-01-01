Club Brugge's Percy Tau and two PSL stars nominated for the Caf Best XI

The former Brazilians star is enjoying a good season in Belgium and has been rewarded for his progress

Former forward Percy Tau has been included among the nominees for the 2019 Caf Best XI.

The player has been enjoying a fine season both in the Belgian First Division A and the , having also been named the best player in the First Division B at the end of last season while turning out for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Also joining Tau among the Caf Best XI nominees are Premier Socer League goalkeepers Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns and 's Richard Ofori.

Onyango was in 2016 named the African-based African Player of the Year but in this latest nomination he will come up against the likes of and Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana as well as 's Francis Uzoho.

The trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip, as well as and Gabon captain, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have also been nominated for the Caf Best XI.

Egyptian forward Salah has been named Africa's best player in the past two years while previous winner, and 's Riyad Mahrez is also on the list.

Another Arsenal player Nicolas Pepe of has also been nominated together with forward Jordan Ayew who is joined by compatriots Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso.

Caf Best XI nominees

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia, Yassine Bonnou, Mohamed El Shenaway, Sylvain Gbohouo, Rais M'bolhi, Edouard Mendy, Richard Ofori, Andre Onana, Denis Onyango, Francis Uzoho

Defenders: Youcef Atal, Serge Aurier, Mehdi Benatia, Ahmed El-Mohammadi, Lamine Gassama, Faouzi Ghoulam, Achraf Hakimi, Ahmed Hegazi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Luyindama, Issa Mandi, Joel Matip, Noussair Mazraoui, Yassine Meriah, Youssouf Sabaly. Midfielders: Andre-Frank Anguissa, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli, Idrissa Gueye, Tarek Hamed, Alex Iwobi, Wahbi Khazri, Naby Keita, Franck Kessie, Wilfried Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Victor Wanyama, Hakim Ziyech.

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Jordan Ayew, Anis Badri, Cedric Bakambu, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Odion Ighalo, Sadio Mane, Moussa Marega, Mbaye Niang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Salah, Islam Slimani, Percy Tau, Wilfried Zaha.