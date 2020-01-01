Percy Tau shines as super-sub Paul Mukairu fires Anderlecht past Royal Antwerp

The South Africa international delivered an impressive performance, while his Nigerian teammate scored the match-winner at Lotto Park

Percy Tau was in action as Paul Mukairu scored the only goal in ’s 1-0 victory over Royal Antwerp in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

Tau was handed his eighth start of the season following his eye-catching performances in his last two games, where he scored against OH Leuven and Kortrijk.

The international formed a three-man midfield along with Peter Zulj and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The forward shone in the game to help the Purple and White secure their fifth win of the season at Lotto Park with Nigerian forward Mukairu coming off the bench to make a difference.

The first-half saw a few goal-mouth actions and both sides missed a number of scoring opportunities before the break.

After the restart, Anderlecht pushed for the opener and made some changes in their quest to realize their target, including introducing Mukairu for Sierra Leone international Mustapha Bundu in the 63rd minute.

The Nigerian forward, who is on loan from Turkish club Antalyaspor, wasted no time to announce himself in the encounter.

The 20-year-old broke the deadlock in the 76th minute with a well-taken strike after receiving a sumptuous pass from Lokonga.

The strike was all the Purple and White needed to secure victory in the encounter and move to fifth spot on the league table with 20 points from 11 matches.

Tau featured for 78 minutes before making way for Josh Cullen. He made five key passes and had 46 touches on the ball.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international Dieumerci Mbokani played for the entirety of the game but could not help his side avoid defeat.

Tau and Mukairu will hope to help Anderlecht continue their winning form when they take on Gent in their next league game on November 8.