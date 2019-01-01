Pepe done, Tierney next? Arsenal boss Emery aiming to sign another player before transfer window ends

With the Lille winger's arrival set to be announced in the coming days, the Gunners boss has revealed he is still hopeful of further incomings

Unai Emery says are still aiming to sign another player once the Nicolas Pepe deal is wrapped up, fuelling talk of a renewed move for left-back Kieran Tierney.

The club-record £72 million deal ($87m) transfer for winger Pepe is set to be announced in the coming days , while footage leaked online showing him posing for photos in his Arsenal kit.

And as revealed by Goal , the north Londoners are still hoping to land 22-year-old Tierney before the transfer window closes, with Emery having now admitted he is attempting to bring in more reinforcements.

"We are speaking about a lot of players,” he said.

“We want to select players who can really help us, give us big performances and improve our squad.

"We are working on the possibilities to sign players. We signed [Dani] Ceballos, and we have a possibility with Pepe. We are looking for the possibility to improve, but only if we can take more steps in the squad.

"Our target is to sign another player if he can really, really improve us. Our target is continuing to sign another player if we can."

Arsenal have been tracking Tierney throughout the summer transfer window, with the international widely regarded as one of the best young full-backs in the world.

He has inevitably drawn comparisons with compatriot Andy Robertson at and Gunners fans will undoubtedly be hoping that he and potential new team-mate Hector Bellerin can have a similar impact to the Scot and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

It could well be exciting times at the Emirates, with the prospect of a front three of Pepe, Alexandre Lacazatte and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while loanee Ceballos will add further flair to the attack.

Article continues below

There is still speculation surrounding the futures of defensive pair Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi, however, with further exits expected before the transfer window closes on August 8.

Club captain Koscielny has gone public with his desire to leave, while international Mustafi has been linked with a move to .

Poland Under-21 international Krystian Bielik, meanwhile, is closing on a £10m ($12m) switch to Derby County.