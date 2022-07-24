'Pep is crazy!' - Haaland predicts life under Man City boss 'is going to be fun' & talks up 'vibe' with Grealish

The striker gave his first impressions of the Spanish coach after netting a debut goal against Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland has described Pep Guardiola as "a bit crazy" while predicting that life under the Manchester City boss "is going to be fun". The Norwegian was on a high after opening his scoring account for the Blues in a pre-season victory over Bayern Munich, and is now eager to continue his adaptation with the Premier League champions.

£51 million ($61m) summer signing Haaland revealed his first impressions of Guardiola post-match, and also insisted he wasn't surprised that a clear chance to score presented itself just 12 minutes into his debut for City.

What did Haaland say about Guardiola?

"Guardiola is a bit crazy and I like that," said Haaland. "So it's going to be fun. It's one week so I cannot tell too much, but I've been training good and I'm ready for what's next."

Pressed on his dream first start for the Manchester outfit, the 22-year-old added: "As you probably all know, I've been watching a lot of City games in the last years, and in the last years it has been without a striker, so of course I've been seeing myself in these situations today, so I'm not surprised."

Haaland on his 'vibe' with Grealish

Haaland's match-winning goal against Bayern was assisted by Jack Grealish, who described the former Borussia Dortmund star as a "great guy" after City's previous friendly win over Club America.

Linking up with Grealish has been another positive part of Haaland's integration into the City squad, as he added on their blossoming friendship: "He's good. he has to get better, I have to get better, but [it's a] good link.

"I like the vibe around him, so it's going to be fun."

What's next for City?

City will now head back to England for a clash with Liverpool on July 30 in the Community Shield final - which will serve as the curtain raiser for the new season.

Guardiola's men will open their latest title defence with a trip to West Ham eight days later.