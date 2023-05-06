'This is a business!' - Pep Guardiola not backing down after yelling at Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan over penalty mishap vs Leeds

Pep Guardiola explained why he was angry at Erling Haaland for allowing Ilkay Gundogan to take a penalty in Manchester City's 2-1 win against Leeds.

WHAT HAPPENED? City were 2-0 up at the Etihad Stadium when they were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute. Gundogan had already scored both of his side's goals and first-choice penalty taker Haaland decided to give him the chance to complete a hat-trick by giving him the ball. But Gundogan ended up missing and Guardiola screamed at Haaland as Leeds went on to pull a goal back immediately afterwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: While the coach said the gesture was evidence of the Norwegian striker's unselfishness, he was not happy with the call, telling BBC Match of the Day: "The game is not over. It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it.

"Today Erling could have scored two or three goals. He played incredibly well, in his movement and everything... how he fought for us. I like to praise Erling when he does not score. If Gundo scores everyone is: 'OK, hat-trick, well done'. But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While City went on to win the game, the penalty miss could have been a devastating mistake. Leeds scored almost immediately after Gundogan hit the post, leading to a nervy final few minutes for the hosts, who had just a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League before the match. They now sit four clear of second-placed Arsenal with four games to go.

WHAT NEXT? City turn their attention to the Champions League semi-finals as they take on Real Madrid in the first leg on Tuesday.