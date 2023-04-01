Pep Guardiola once severely punished Gerard Pique for wearing short sleeves, claims ex-Barcelona defender

- Pique was pictured in short sleeves
- Guardiola dropped player from team
- Also levied financial punishments
WHAT HAPPENED? Pique was a key part of Guardiola's successful Barca team and made sure the former defender looked after his health by dropping him from the team and fining him for not wrapping up in the cold, according to the ex-Blaugrana star.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Once it was very cold in Barcelona, but I was wearing short sleeves. A photo of me in the snow and me in short sleeves appeared," Pique said. "Pep saw it and scolded me, fined me, didn't call me for the game and made me pay for a meal for the team, as I was putting my health at risk."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique returned to Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008 and became a first team regular under Guardiola. He won three La Liga and two Champions League titles under the Spanish coach, who then left to join Bayern Munich. Pique spent the remainder of his career with Barca before retiring last year.
WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? The Manchester City boss saw his team run out 4-1 winners against Liverpool on Saturday and will take on Southampton in their next game on April 8.