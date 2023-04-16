Erling Haaland was in superb form again as Leicester were put to the sword, with the Norway international scoring twice within the first 25 minutes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland was in superb form again as Leicester were put to the sword, with the Norway international scoring twice within the first 25 minutes, netting a penalty and finishing over Daniel Iversen after a superb through ball from Kevin De Bruyne. He was subbed at half-time, though, and was replaced by understudy Alvarez, with City later having to hold on to their lead after a Kelechi Iheanacho strike.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We (made) subs to let players rest, but we lost some control, though in general it was a deserved victory," he told Match of the Day. "We start the game to win the game. The game is never done until it's done. But after 3-0, and especially with the control and Erling Haaland playing all 90 minutes against Bayern Munich, we have to think about injuries."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are looking to compete on three fronts, as they aim to wrestle back control of the title race from Arsenal, and confirm their qualification to the Champions League semi-finals, after beating Bayern 3-0 in their first leg. They are also still in the FA Cup and play Sheffield United in the semi-finals. Their victory over Leicester moved them to within three points of the Gunners at the top of the table.

WHAT NEXT? City play Bayern in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, then face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend. Their next Premier League game is against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a gigantic top-of-the-table clash.