Penalty or no penalty?! Ederson takes out Eddie Nketiah - but did Anthony Taylor make right call to award spot-kick to Arsenal?

Dan Bernstein
|
Manchester City Arsenal Anthony Taylor 2022-23Getty Images
Arsenal vs Manchester CityArsenalManchester CityPremier League

Arsenal were awarded a first-half penalty on Wednesday night that left Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's players, and fans, furious.

  • Ederson collides with Nketiah
  • Penalty awarded by Anthony Taylor
  • Saka converts from spot to equalise

WHAT HAPPENED? Ederson dashed off his goal line to narrow the angle as Eddie Nketiah got clear, with the Manchester City goalkeeper catching the forward to bring him over after he'd got his shot away. Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot, leading to huge protests from Pep Guardiola and his players, who felt the decision was incredible soft.

Many Gunners fans, meanwhile, felt Ederson, who was booked shortly before for time wasting, should have received a second yellow card for flooring Nketiah. Saka's subsequent spot-kick was ice-cold, as he hit his shot past the Brazilian after the City goalkeeper had pointed to where he should place his kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor's call could be a turning point in the title race, as Arsenal and Manchester City entered the match separated by just three points. Pep Guardiola's men had taken a 1-0 lead courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's fine lob, with Takehiro Tomiyasu having made a huge error with his misguided back pass. Saka converted from the spot to draw the game level, however, in what was an eventful first half.

THE REACTION:

A blue-coloured swarm came together around Taylor right after the ref blew his whistle.

Arsenal pen react 1Twitter

Some viewers felt it was a poor decision...

Arsenal pen react 2Twitter

And Arsenal's grievances with VAR were brought up yet again.

Arsenal pen react 3Twitter

Gary Neville kept his thoughts simple.

Arsenal pen react 4Twitter

While Arsenal wanted more punishment for Manchester City once the foul was awarded.

Arsenal pen react 5Twitter

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MAN CITY? Arsenal's next fixture is against Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

10321 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

  • 39%Yes
  • 61%No
10321 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks