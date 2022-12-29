Pele's public funeral date & location announced

All the details on how and where to say goodbye to the King of Football, Pele, have been released.

The football world is in mourning after the Brazil and Santos legend died on Thursday because of complications from colon cancer. He was 82.

As players both present and present and football clubs around the world paid their respects on social media, Santos Futebol Clube released all the details on how fans can say goodbye to one of the game's all-time greats.

The proceedings were finalised as Pele's health deteriorated throughout November and December, with the man himself having a say on where the funeral would take place.

When is the funeral being held?

Pele's public ceremony will take place from January 2, 2023, until the morning of January 3. There will be gate access for the general public and separate entrances for political officials and other prominent figures, along with members of the press.

His private burial will occur following a parade through the streets of Santos on January 3.

Where is the funeral being held?

Pele will be embalmed and taken from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo before his public funeral at Vila Belmiro (Santos' stadium) starts on January 2.

The public event will last exactly 24 hours, after which there will be a procession through the streets of Santos celebrating the icon. Then, he will be privately buried alongside other family members in the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica.

Details on the private burial

After Pele's coffin is paraded through the streets of Santos, he will be laid to rest in the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica. This area will not be accessible to the public.