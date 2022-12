Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, posted a touching tribute to her late father after the three-time World Cup winner died at 82.

Pele died after a battle with colon cancer and Nascimento made the emotional post to her followers, claiming that everything she has is thanks to him.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele's family had recently gathered to be with him while receiving treatment at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he died on Thursday.

"Everything we are is thanks to you," she wrote on Instagram. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace 💔 💔 💔"