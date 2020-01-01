Pedro Manzi eager to come back to India after terminating contract with Albirex Niigata

Manzi was plying his trade in the J2 League...

Spanish forward Pedro Manzi has rescinded his contract with J2 side , Goal can confirm.

The striker is now a free agent and is eager to come back to . Manzi made his name in with before earning a move to 's second division. The Spaniard, however, is now eyeing a return to India.

"I am a free player and I can come back to India," confirmed the player to Goal who is still in Japan.

Manzi was a key figure in the Chennai City FC side that went on to win the in the 2018-19 season.

The 31-year-old spent a little over a season with the south Indian team where he scored 21 goals from 48 appearances and was awarded the I-League Golden Boot.

Following his exploits in India, Niigata paid a handsome transfer fee of almost INR 1 crore to Chennai City for his services.

Chennai City's Spanish attacking trio consisting of Manzi, Sandro Rodriguez and Nestor Gordillo ripped defences apart in their title-winning season. Manzi led the attack while Nestor and Sandro were complimenting him with assists.

But his stint in Japan did not go according to plan as he made only eight appearances, raking in only 138 minutes.