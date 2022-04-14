Pedri injury update: Barcelona midfielder exits Europa League match with hamstring discomfort

Pedri has exited Barcelona's Europa League quarter-final match against Eintracht Frankfurt with a hamstring injury, the club has announced.

He was replaced by Frenkie de Jong in the second half with the Blaugrana trailing 3-1 on aggregate.

The 19-year-old was sidelined for an extended period earlier this year with a hamstring problem.

What did Xavi say after the match?

The manager was brief in his statement about Pedri to reporters but expressed significant worry.

"Pedri worries me, let's see what he has," he said. "It's very bad news."

The bigger picture

Pedri's workload in 2021 was the subject of debate among fans and pundits, as he was one of the most often used players in Europe between his time at Barcelona as well as appearances at the Euros and Olympics with the Spanish national team.

He's been less active this term simply because of his recurrent hamstring problems and has missed more matches than he has been available for.

He will undergo further testing this week to determine the severity of this latest injury.

