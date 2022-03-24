Pedri embraces Real Madrid legend Ronaldo in dream starting XI while making bizarre defensive choice

Barcelona and Spain prodigy Pedri raised some eyebrows with the inclusion of team-mate Eric Garcia in the teenager's dream football starting XI.

Garcia has recovered from a rather erratic start since moving to Barca from Manchester City in the summer to become a fixture in the Catalan side.

And he has certainly impressed Pedri, who included the defender in a star-studded albeit heavily Barca-influenced line-up that also features the likes of Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

What was said?

"Can I make it all Barcelona?" Pedri joked to Cope when asked to name his favourite XI in an interview held prior to Spain's upcoming friendly against Albania.

"[Marc Andre] ter Stegen, Eric Garcia, who for me is crazy taking the ball out and my team has to have the ball, and [Gerard] Pique.

"At right-back Dani Alves, who is a good friend. On the left Jordi [Alba]. In midfield Busi [Sergio Busquets], Ronaldinho further forward and Xavi.

"On the left of attack Iniesta, so he can drift inside, on the right Messi and Cristiano up front."

Could Pedri have played for Madrid?

While Pedri's choices clearly show his loyalty to the Blaugrana, things could have been very different for the precocious Canary Islander.

Before moving to Camp Nou the midfielder also had a trial for their arch-rivals Madrid, and he admits that their rejection stuck with him.

"I went there and for the first days I couldn't train because there was snow on the pitches," he recalled.

"I trained for three days. For one I think I played with whem and I was sent down to the B team to train and was told I was not good enough to be there and they would continue to look at me.

"Now I am where I want to be. At first you don't like being rejected anywhere, but then it serves as motivation to think that if they didn't want you, you'll have to work hard to make something else happen in the future.

"I don't remember who turned me down, if I see him I'll tell him I'm having a great time now at Barcelona."

